President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday, declaring that his was a life of service that had brought honour and goodwill to the country.

Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, quoted Buhari as noting with appreciation, the peculiar and remarkable climb of the former president on Nigeria’s political ladder.

The president also noted with delight Jonathan’s dedication that had kept him working most recently as ECOWAS envoy to bring peace to the Republic of Mali.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant Jonathan longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity.

Jonathan, Buhari’s immediate predecessor, clocks 63 on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Before he became President in 2010, Jonathan had served as Vice President to his predecessor, President Umar Yar’adua, succeeding him after his death on May 5, 2010.

Until his nomination as Yar’adua’s running mate for the 2007 presidential contest, Jonathan had served as Governor of Bayelsa, after he succeeded his impeached boss, the late Diepreye Alamieyesiegha.