You can’t discredit Lagos council polls, APC tells opposition parties

The All Progressives Congress in Lagos State has urged opposition parties to stop attempts to discredit Saturday’s Local Government elections in the state.

The APC Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, made this remark in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, following calls by opposition parties for the cancellation of the exercise alleging irregularities.

“The Lagos State APC has noted with concern the baseless and ill-advised efforts by certain opposition parties to discredit the recently concluded local government elections.

“These attempts, marked by misinformation, sensationalism and outright falsehoods, are not only a disservice to the democratic process but also an insult to the people of Lagos who participated in a peaceful, transparent, and credible election.

“It is important to emphasise that the elections were conducted in full compliance with all legal and procedural requirements, under the supervision of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and with the active participation of civil society observers and relevant stakeholders.

“The outcome of the elections reflects the will of the people and affirms their continued confidence in the ruling party’s track record of performance and service delivery,” Oladejo said.

He said that the party categorically rejects the unsubstantiated claims of electoral malpractice being peddled by the opposition, whose actions seem driven more by desperation than by a commitment to democratic ideals.

According to him, residents will not be misled by political actors who resort to theatrics instead of engaging meaningfully with the electorate.

He said: “The people of Lagos have spoken through the ballot, and their voice must be respected.

“We urge the opposition to act responsibly and channel any grievances through the proper legal channels rather than resorting to public smear campaigns aimed at undermining our democratic institutions.”

Oladejo said that the ruling party remained committed to strengthening democracy, upholding the rule of law, and delivering on the mandate freely given by the people.

“We call on all stakeholders to put the interests of Lagos above partisan politics and work together for the continued progress and stability of our state,” the APC spokesman added.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that APC won all 57 chairmanship seats and secured 375 of the 376 councillorship positions across the state in Saturday’s Local Government elections in the state.

