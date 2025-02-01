You can’t date me with N20m — Nigerian singer

A Nigerian singer. Emoseh Khamofu, popularly known as Bloody Civilian, has claimed that N20 million will be inadequate to date her.

The popular Nigerian singer made the assertion on dating her in a post released on her verified X account on Thursday.

Bloody Civilian wrote: “Thinking you can bag a dark skinned beauty like myself with 20mins delulu, doesn’t even cover melanin tax plus harmattan hyperpigmentation tax.

“Heritage preservation tax is 100 cows which would be paid directly to my ancestors (physically).”

Bloody Civilian appeared on the extended play for Bob Marley’s biopic: “One Love.”

