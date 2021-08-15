You are too canal to be compared to TB Joshua, Prophet Odumeje raps Okotie

Anambra-based clergyman, Prophet Odumeje, popularly known as Indaboski, has issued a warning to Pastor Chris Okotie, for speaking ill of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, late Prophet T.B Joshua.

Recall that The Eagle Online reported that Okotie released a video in which he condemned Joshua who died in June.

Okotie described Joshua as a false prophet, sorcerer, and one who wanted to assume the place of God on earth.

He also pointed out that the late clergyman’s lifestyle were patterns to show that he, (Joshua) was a “fake man of God.”

Okotie’s submission drew reactions from many persons who felt it was in poor taste for him to speak ill of a person who is dead and buried.

Speaking during his sermon in his church Odumeje slammed Okotie for speaking ill of Joshua and not allowing him to rest in peace.

He said Okotie doesn’t want the family of the deceased man of God to mourn him in peace with his ill comment.

”Young man we have respected you enough and I have never seen you do anything in this life.

“I have never seen you save any soul and seen you do one miracle like TB Joshua has done but you come out and say that TB Joshua is a devil.

“You have no right to talk about him.

“You are not in the same qualification.

“You are not in the same spiritual balance.

“You are too far canal to who TB Joshua is, to open up your mouth.”

He said Okotie is suffering from ‘insanity’ for even saying he wanted to rule Nigeria.

“When I see you saying you want to rule Nigeria, I see that you are suffering from insanity. You need a dirty slap to correct your senses.”

Still addressing Okotie, Odumeje mentioned that he doesn’t reply to people with stories but with ”deadly spiritual weapons.”

He said,

”One man of God can call police. I don’t call police. I don’t call lawyer. I am a man of power.”

He called on the Christian community to call Okotie to order to desist from speaking ill against Joshua.