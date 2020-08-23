You are rising again! You have been pushed down. You were defeated, dethroned and dejected. You were rejected, wounded and mocked. Your hopes, dreams and aspirations were dashed and trampled upon. And now you have totally given up. Listen, something is now being done about that situation. Yes, you are getting up again! God is bringing you back. He is totally restoring you in the name of Jesus!

So many people are today ‘wounded’ by the present economic and health crises. They have lost much if not all. Some do not even know where to start from again. They have lost their capital, lost their jobs, their loved ones and even their hope. But listen, you will recover.

All hope is not lost. A sudden miracle of resurrection will touch you and everything around you after reading this message. Are you listening? God is saying that he is opening your grave to bring you out today! Now, people like Lazarus were there before you.

Lazarus was sick, he died, was buried and his body was already decaying and stinking. There was no hope, no life and no possibility that he would ever come back. And rightly too, when Jesus came around they gave him these facts: “Lazarus is already buried and must be stinking by now. Please, forget about him.”

My God! All hope was gone. But the LORD insisted that they show him where he was buried. I also ask you the same question today, where have you buried your hope? Where have you abandoned that your once fervent, dogged, cherished faith? Yes, the long time of trials, persecution and disappointments have systematically withered and extinguished them. I know. I understand that because I have also been there many times.

Yes, there is nothing you go through that others have not experienced. That is the word of God. Even now, many people are going through worse situations than yours. True. So don’t kill yourself, just stand still and you will see the salvation of God. I hear Jesus telling them” “I don’t care how long he had died or about the state of the composition of his body, just come and show me where you buried him. I am the LORD; the master of life and death. I can make things that are dead to come back to life. I can make things that are not to be. I can make things that are lost to be found.”

Wow! God, the word of God and faith will always overrule the worst of situations. Faith is superior to fact. The fact is that you are down, but the word of God is saying that you are getting up now! The spiritual rules the physical. Yes, it was a fact that he was dead and stinking, but he that is greater than every fact, every grave will raise him by faith and power. So that negative fact in your situation is being overruled today!

You have totally lost hope that that business will bounce back. You have given up on that marriage, that relationship, that project, that ministry, your job, on your health. They will be restored again. You have lost hope that that child will ever come? Where have you buried that hope? I am asking you. Tell me. Where?

Please, come and show it to the Master. Look at what happened in John Chapter eleven: “When Jesus came to where the man [Lazarus] was buried, and when he thus had spoken, he cried with a loud voice, Lazarus, come forth! And he that was dead came forth, bound hand and foot with grave clothes. And his face was bound about with a napkin. Jesus said to them, ‘loose him and let him go!”

Praise God! Today, I command those things that have held you down to let you go in the mighty name of Jesus! I command those grave situations in your life to give way now! Come out of that grave! Come out of that bondage and hopelessness now in Jesus name!

. Rev. Agbo is of the Assemblies of God and the author of the books/audiobooks: Power of Midnight Prayer, Power of Sacrifice, Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom, Never Again! Website: www.authorsden.com/ pastorgabrielnagbo. e-mail: [email protected]. Tel: 08037113283.