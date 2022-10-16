You are not cut-out for just any business, by Ola Emmanuel

Quite a lot of people, in slapdash fashion, do pick on just any business to do because they have some money in their hands. People who have just move out of job with retirement benefits, severance pay, pensions and gratuity payment are most guilty of this. But matter-of-fact, certain businesses may not thrive in certain hands. It is very important and highly necessary that the business you want to do fits who you are, and match your personality. It is when this matching is done and you are able to analyse and prioritize very carefully that you can be sure you can turn the business around successfully and sustainably. A lot of people don’t know this (or they overlook it); but failure to pass through this stage often leads to an unsuccessful and bad experience in businesses which often include wasted time, wasted efforts, lost money, disillusionment, discouragement and, sometime, untimely death.

In line with the objective of this column, we shall be revisiting and examining from time to time various issues associated with running a thriving business including preparations required before a business should start as well as fundamental of business planning; while not neglecting critical things that will make a business stand firm and grow. In the same vein, we shall be recalling experiences of existing business operators. By so doing, mistakes can be avoided and good strategy can be replicated by budding entrepreneurs. We are doing this so that up and coming Nigerians, in their millions, should run successful micro, small, medium, even on large scale enterprises. If this can be achieved, turning around the economic fortune of this country and tackling employment challenges would not remain a tough call.

The Business Of Your Choice Must Pass Initial Test: The business some people want to do were mere suggestions by third parties who cannot be regarded as stakeholders. Some other group of people only took notice of practising entrepreneurs. They knew someone around has been making money therefore they should do what the ‘successful’ person is doing. Though you may be lucky to start a business this way, but this approach is wrong and may not guarantee you the desired business breakthrough.

When you are at work, it should be as if you are playing. If you are doing what you are meant for, you will not be bored. Therefore, your first concern should be about meeting people’s needs in the area of your skill, talent or competence before you decide what products you should bring out to meet the needs. But also you will be concerned about costs, prices, skills available, experiences, people’s wants and profits. These issues you have to juggle very well, and, it is no mean task. When you notice an opportunity or a business occur to you, it must be well thought-through, then a business idea be developed. It is this aspect of business idea development that differentiate how two people engaging in the same type of business run their businesses that they each have unique way of doing the same thing yet they never lack patronage because their clients could see something different and outstanding in them.

You should be ‘disturbed’ about what business you should really do. This disturbance means it is not every business that occurs to you or that someone point out to you that you should jump at without carrying out thorough scrutiny of the idea. When you are too desperate, emotions run high and the eye of the mind is blinded. This often leads to avoidable mistakes, so you have to be less emotional and less desperate. If you want to start a business but you don’t know what it should be, it is better. You are in a better position because you can be helped to generate basket of ideas out of which you can choose from. But whoever already has a business in mind should rather ask himself such question as, “What business can I do that I will be successful?” Answering this is a lot of work and it requires a lot of planning. Know what business to do require you going through a process – the self identification, the ideas generation, the environmental analysis, the idea analysis, the prioritization, and the selection. Each of these processes will reveal some strategies that when you apply them you will discover the business you love to do and several others you may even go into if you have the means. Where you lack the skill to carry out this task, you may need to employ the services of a good business plan consultant or attend training so that you can be baked thoroughly in business plan preparation.

Ola Emmanuel is a business planning and cooperative consultant. He works with a team of international consultants to conceptualise and plan agribusiness and housing projects. As a certified trainer authorised to use the International Labour Organisation’s enterprise development modules, he trains entrepreneurs and organises workshops and seminars for potential and practising entrepreneurs as well as business managers and cooperatives. He also speaks and facilitates at leadership and management workshops on invitation.

His book, Business Planning Made Easy: Step by Step Guide On How To Turn Your Idea To Profitable Business’ is the latest of the books authored by him. Tel.: +234(0)9068602954 (call and sms), +234(0)8023257707 (whatsApp only).