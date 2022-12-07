You are fat; send DSS to arrest me, Seun Kuti dares Aisha Buhari 

Seun Kuti has dared the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari to send men of the Department of State Security to arrest him while calling her fat and alleging that she used money meant for Nigerians to get fat.

He shared a video dragging Aisha on social media days after Muhammed Aminu, a final-year student in the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology, Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State, was picked up and arraigned in court for sharing a post on Twitter sometime in June this year, where he called the first lady fat.

Aminu had shared a photo of Aisha on his handle and tweeted in Hausa “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi”, which loosely translate as “Mama has fed fat on poor people’s money.”

Reacting to the incident, Seun who is the son of legendary afrobeat singer, Fela Kuti, dared The First Lady to send her DSS to arrest him as he called her fat.

He said,

”You are fat and it is our money you use to get fat.

“Send your DSS come this side.

“If you no send that your DSS come this side you nor get sense, you be goat.

“Aisha Buhari you are fat!”

“That woman should be in jail.

“If Aisha Buhari is not in jail, then there is nothing like law in Nigeria.

“If Aisha Buhari is not thrown in jail for abuse of office….she doesn’t even have an office.

“Constitutionally, there is nothing such as the office of the first lady.

“This is a major office they use our money to waste on their wives so their wives will not monitor them and their girlfriends, mounting everything with holes…male and females..

“These girlfriends are not only females.

“There are males and there are females.”





