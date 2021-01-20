The Ondo State Government has faulted the reaction of the Presidency to the order by the State Governor banning the operation of unregistered Fulani herdsmen in its forest.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, made the position of the Government known shortly after the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, faulted Akeredolu’s position via Twitter on Monday.

Ojogo said the statement by Shehu had stated “unambiguously, the position of the Federal Government.

“The Ondo State Government did not ask Fulani to leave the state.

“The governor said herdsmen who are unregistered should leave our forests.

“The statement from Garba Shehu is brazen display of emotional attachments and it’s very inimical to the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“We need clearly defined actions on the part of the Federal Government to decimate the erroneous impression that the inspiration of these criminal elements masquerading as herdsmen is that of power.

“Our unity is threatened, no doubt.

“It (statement) states in a breath that the governor fights crime with passion while it is prevaricating on the atrocities.

“The question is, are the herdsmen who are perpetrating murder, kidnapping and robbery more important than government and even the Federal Government in this case?

“Ethnic nationality and activism on the part of anyone hiding under the Presidency or federal government is an ill wind.”