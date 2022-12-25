You are a patriot and service-oriented leader, Jonathan hails Makinde at 55

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

The former President, in a letter addressed to the governor, which was dated December 21, 2022, declared that Makinde was a patriot and service-oriented leader.

He said that Makinde has been deliberate in providing hope and development to the people of Oyo State.

Jonathan urged Makinde not to relent in his purposeful strides in the state.

The letter titled, “Goodwill Message on your 55th birthday” read:

“On behalf of my family,I celebrate with you, the government and people of Oyo State on the occasion of your 55th birthday.

“You are a patriotic and service-oriented leader who has been deliberate in providing hope and development for the people of Oyo State. “As you celebrate, I urge you to remain committed in service and pursuit of peace and development and the common good of your people. “On behalf of my family, I wish you God’s wisdom, peace and more glorious strides in nation-building. “Happy Birthday Your Excellency.”





