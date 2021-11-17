Yorubas seal party lovers status, party inside flood water + Video, photos

A video showing party guests staying put in a flooded open-air venue has been shared online.

The guests at the party, with the venue not disclosed, spoke Yoruba language and adorned the usual “aso ebi”.

In the video, guests could be seen folding their exotic attires above their knee to prevent it from getting stained by the dirty flood water.

Also, some guests could be seen walking through the water as they moved from one canopy to another.

Food and drinks were on the tables.

The Master of Ceremony could also be heard in the background moderating the event at the venue that had the water well above knee level.