Yorubas must unite, Ooni declares as Fayemi, Royal Fathers storm Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has declared that descendants of Oduduwa must unite across the world regardless of their religious and political differences.

Ogunwusi made the declaration at his Ile Oodua palace on Tuesday in Ile-Ife as he commemorated his sixth anniversary.

Ogunwusi described the Yorubas as natural leaders who are being watched by other nationalities for direction at all times.

He said: “Our unity is non-negotiable and this is the best time that such irreplaceable virtue is needed the most.

“We must speak with one voice at all times as we prevent politics, religion or other biases from setting us apart.

“In whatever we do, we must be conscious of the fact that we are being watched by others and we cannot afford to let the world down, especially those looking up to us for leadership.”

Addressing the happy crowd on the journey so far, Oba Ogunwusi described the six years of his reign as the goodness of God Almighty.

He explained that the moments therein were not without challenges, which were defeated through love and support of his subjects.

He said: “Six is not just a common figure.

“It can be likened to ‘Ifa’ in Yoruba language and I am sure that we all want ‘Ifa’ which is freebie.

“The days ahead are promising and we shall continue to work for the goodness of all.”

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who doubles as the Chairman, Nigeria’s Governors Forum, on Tuesday night led top members of the Ekiti State Government to pay homage to the Ooni at the ancient Ile Oodua palace.

Fayemi wished the frontline traditional ruler a long peaceful reign on the throne of his ancestors.

The event climaxed on Tuesday with an early morning prayer session by the Ife Muslim community, Christian Association of Nigeria and traditional worshipers at the palace auditorium.

As part of his investment in human development and capacity building for the youths, five youths, who were trained freely under Ooni Ogunwusi’s Adire Oodua Initiative, got certified and empowered with startup capitals at the event.

The event was witnessed by prominent traditional rulers including the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Adegbenle, and Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe.

Others are: Alara of Ilara-Epe, Oba Folarin Ogunsanwo; Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole; Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Abolarin Arouinkeye; Oore of Otun-Ekiti and Paramount Ruler of Mobaland, Oba Adekunle Adeagbo; Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi; Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju; and Olojudo of Ido-Faboro, Oba Ayorinde Ilori.

Iyalaje Oodua Worldwide, Princess Toyin Kolade, and Moremi of Yorubaland, Chief Olufunso Amosun, equally attended the event.