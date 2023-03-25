Yorubas are political rascals, we’ll handle them — Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The apex socio-political organisation of the South East, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has described Yorubas as political rascals that it will handle.

The Chairman, Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said this on Saturday.

Iwuanyanwu spoke in Awka, the Anambra State capital, at one of the events to mark the first year of Governor Charles Soludo in office.

He spoke against the backdrop of the reported attacks on Igbos living in Lagos during the 2023 elections and the threat to eject them from Lagos.

The top politician in his speech at the event at the International Convention Center said: “Now, I saw the traders association coming here from Lagos.

“I want to let our people in Lagos to know that on Wednesday I called a meeting of Ohanaeze Council of Elders Worldwide and we x-rayed the events in Lagos.

“People who attended were the branches in America, in Canada, in Europe, in London and Nigeria.

“We have resolved, and I want those from Lagos to go home and tell those in Lagos, we have resolved that never again can we allow anybody to take the life of any innocent Igbo person.

“All of us are going to fight the person.

Never again.

“We are in Nigeria and we have invested in Nigeria.

“Our investments are so much.

“We are not going to take the question of people telling us to go. We are not going anywhere. And I want to tell those in Lagos to realise that there is no war between us and Yorubas.

“Yorubas are just political rascals and we are going to handle them.”

Iwuanyanwu, at the event also attended by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, said the Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has resolved to set up a Commission of Enquiry to probe the reported attacks on Igbos in Lagos, with a view to making those fingered pay.

He said the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, has been saddled with the task of setting up the Commission of Enquiry.

He added: The Elders have directed the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emuchay, to set up a Commission of Enquiry, to find out things destroyed.

“People are going to pay.”