Yoruba World Centre mourns Alaafin, shifts programme

The Yoruba World Centre has shifted the launching of its Language Millionaire Contest from May to July this year in honour of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

The respected paramount ruler was the Chairman at the launching of the Centre late last year.

In a release personally signed by the Coordinator, Ogbeni Alao Adedayo, the Board and the management team felt they could not bring themselves together to organise such a huge ceremony just a month after the death of the foremost custodian of Yoruba history, arts and culture, who was the one who had chosen the period of the launching.

While mourning the departed monarch, Adedayo said, “The passing on of the Alaafin, to us at the Centre, is a personal loss. He was the first to be consulted once the formation of the Centre was agreed upon, and he not only keyed into the project, but he did also promise that he would use all resources at his disposal to ensure its success. He said he was proud of it and would see to its completion. And he remained the strongest pillar till death.

“Alaafin Adeyemi was not just an Oba of Oyo, but a father to all the Yoruba people wherever they live in the world. He was the embodiment of our history, a repertoire with large resources, an Alaafin that exuded our culture in all his speeches, actions and comportment. When you met Alaafin Adeyemi, you have met a complete Yoruba in everything.

“We sincerely condole with the Yoruba people, particularly the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde and other Southwest Governors, our revered royal fathers, people of Oyo and the immediate family of our father. No doubt, his demise will create such a gap that can’t be filled in decades. Who is going to dance like him? Who is going to chant like him? Who is going to relate Yoruba history with dates and data off hand? Who is going to promote the Yoruba royal ways of dressing like Oba Adeyemi? The gap may continue to grow wider,” the statement concluded.