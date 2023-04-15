Yoruba women congratulate Tinubu as President-elect

The Yoruba Women in South-West under the leadership of Iyalode Alaba Lawson have congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The women in their congratulatory letter signed by Lawson and copy made available to journalists prayed God to avail Tinubu wisdom to lead the country successfully, calling on him to form his cabinet with people of integrity in helping him to take the country to greater height.

‘What can we say unto the Lord, all we have to say is ‘’THANK YOU LORD’. I, congratulate your Excellency for your success at the recent election. It is not by any human being power but JEHOVAH’s Grace’, Lawson wrote.

‘My prayer for you is to have divine WISDOM to pick only those that will allow your Excellency’s political prowess to serve your people and our Nation Nigeria to materialize. A Yoruba adage says – ‘’Oba Buburu Ko Si, Ijoye Buburu Lo wa.’’You need people with INTEGRITY to join hands with Mr.President and report back truthfully’, she stated.

‘There’s time for everything under the Sun.It’s your time and must be used judiciously to turn things around positively for us all.Down memory lane. I hereby enclosed a letter written by me to your Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 29th March 2012.Please read and digest’, Iyalode wrote.

‘I wish you well on your journey to the Presidency come May 29th, 2023 when by JEHOVAH’s Grace you will be sworn in as the President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria. Prayer is the key. I will as Iyalode of Yorubaland and my other Iyalodes across our region pray for your successful tenure .No weapon fashioned against you shall prosper .Amen’, Lawson emphaised.

The number one woman in the South-West in the letter pointed out that Tinubu was born great, adding that this has been proved without any doubt since decades of his existence on the earth

‘You were born great and this has been proved without any doubt of this your six decades of existence on the Earth Planet. Congratulations Sir. Your leadership qualities are second to none, therefore the title “ASIWAJU” is very right leading the Oodua sons and daughters to the promised land.

The Iyalode of Yoruba llan in same manner congratulate Tinubu on his birthday, and prayed that as a legend, God will guide and guard him on more useful years to steer the ship of Oodua region aright

‘Happy birthday to a legend of our time and we pray for more useful years to steer the ship of Oodua Region aright. On behalf of all Yoruba women both at home and in Diaspora, I say “Aseyi s’amodun.Ododun I’anri orogbo ati omo obi, Ododun l’a o ma right. Asiwaju wa”. Amin, Have a wonderful and great festival of this great day. Many happy returns Sir’, Lawson stated