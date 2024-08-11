Yoruba will resist plots by rogue politicians against Tinubu — Group

A group, Conscience of Yoruba Nation, has said that it will continue to resist plots by those it described as rogue political elements against the President Bola Tinubu Administration.

The, which is an affiliate of Afenifere, made this known in a statement by its Convener, Abagun Kole Omololu, on Sunday.

The statement, which commended Nigerians, especially the youth, for the peaceful exercise of their right to express their feelings to their governments, said it strongly believes that the governments at different levels have listened to the aggrieved public and will decisively address their grievances.

The group also commended President Tinubu for protecting Nigerians’ right to assemble freely and associate with other persons as guaranteed by Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) before, during and after the #EndBadGovernance protest, adding: “This, again, attests President Tinubu’s utmost respect to the core ethos and principles of constitutional democracy.

“We, further, commend the security agencies for their professional conduct in the discharge of their duties during the national protest. We, particularly, note their timely response to allegations of use of excessive force and payment of compensation to the family of the individual killed by stray bullets.

“We, however, challenge the security agencies to duly investigate all incidents of violence; unearth the masterminds of violent acts and serve them justice for the right to a peaceful protest does not extend to fomenting any form of violence or disruption of public order in any way.

“We, therefore, commiserate with families who lost their loved ones in the few unfortunate incidents of violence in some parts of the federation. We pray God Almighty will comfort them all. We also sympathise with those who lost their properties. May God replenish them.

“At the inception, the Conscience of Yoruba Nation alongside Afenifere called for restraints. Our position then was premised on a belief that public grievances had been duly registered, clearly heard and loudly vented. We pleaded with the conveners and mobilisers of the nationwide protests to call off the protest in order to foil the plan of rogue political actors to use it to foment violence.

“Little did we know then that while our people genuinely sought to exercise their rights peacefully, some wanted to exploit the protest for mischief. The call for military intervention and the hoisting of a foreign flag by some elements in some cities in the North eventually confirmed our fear and suspicion that certain rogue political actors had planned to take advantage of the protests to destabilise a democratically elected government and plunge Nigeria into intractable internal conflicts. But that plan failed!

“We, the people of Yoruba Nation, will never accept and will ever resist any thought, plan or attempt to truncate the democratically elected government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR or its subnational entities under any guise.In our history, we have never promoted rebellion of any kind against a constitutional regime and we will never attempt to sponsor such for any reason.

“For the record, the Yoruba, an ethnic nationality of about 50 million, paid heavily for the sustenance of this federation from the unjust imprisonment of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the needless shedding of the blood of Chief S.L. Akintola, the annulment of the mandate, unjust incarceration and unexplained death of Chief M.K.O. Abiola, the winner of the 1993 presidential election and the thousands of our people killed both in war and by cruel herdsmen.

“In spite of all these provocations that reached the peak in the past eight years with the gruesome murder of Mrs Okufunke Olakunrin, the beloved daughter of our revered leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti OFR, by some mindless Fulani marauders, we have never called for violent overthrow of any democratically elected government of Nigeria. We have always resisted such and will still resist if it happens.

“We condemn in strong terms the subversive act of hoisting of a foreign flag in the North. We see it as an attempt to invite foreign powers to overrun the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and threaten the country’s existence. We also note with grave concern that some sections of the North have made threats of secession. We are aware that the security agencies, especially the Department of State Services and Nigeria Police, have started investigating these acts of treasons, and Nigerians are patiently waiting for the outcome of the investigation.

“While the Yoruba have no objection to any part of Nigeria to seek secession, or desire to be ruled by the military and pledge fealty to any foreign power, we advise them to reserve their right to do so till when they opt out of Nigeria. The Yoruba will decide how we choose to be governed in our independent nation if need be.”

