Yoruba One Voice has called on South West Governors to take another critical look into the security situation in the region.

This was contained in a press statement made available to journalists by YOV Director of Communication, Comrade Zacheaus Somorin, from Toronto, Canada, on Sunday.

Somorin stated that the governors should review the observation of the Aare Onakakanfo-in-Council that about 500 trained ISIS terrorists were sighted on power bikes lurking around in the South West forest on an abandoned Lusada route linking Sokoto State, very close to Igbo Ora in Oyo State.

On August 23, the Aare Onakakanfo-in-Council had posited that there has been an infiltration of terrorists and killer Fulani herdsmen in the region, harping that ISIS operatives have already positioned themselves in Niger State via Iburaland and are now within the Oke Ogun corridor of Oyo State.

Somorin therefore called on the governors to have a serious security deliberation with Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, to tame the stealth invasion of Yorubaland by terrorists.

Yoruba One Voice, a coalition of all Yoruba Groups and organisations in the diaspora, also stated that the Water Resources Bill and the Companies And Allied Matters Act 2020 are obnoxious hence should not be allowed in Nigeria.

CAMA had, in recent times, been subjected to vociferous criticism by religious leaders.

Under the law, religious bodies and charity organisations will be strictly regulated by the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission and supervising minister.

Somorin urged the National Assembly to reject the Water Resources Bill before it in the interest of the nation, describing it as another version of RUGA policy to appropriate and grab land for pastoralists.

The coalition called for the release of Oluwatimehin David Oyeyemi, who is from Ikare Akoko, Ondo State.

He was arrested when the Department of State Services saw a leaflet of self-determination with him in Kogi State on his way to see his parents.

“We are of the opinion that the man in question has the right under the constitution to express himself through any medium including leafleteering,” the statement added.

Somorin harped: “The principle of self determination is prominently embodied in Article 1 of the Charter of the United Nations. The article emphasises that all peoples have the right to self determination and by virtue of that right, they freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development.

“Article 20 of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights states that All peoples shall have the right to existence. They shall have the unquestionable and inalienable right to self determination. They shall freely determine their political status and shall pursue their economic and social development to the policy they freely chose.”