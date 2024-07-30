Yoruba Obas Forum begs youths to shun hunger protest

The Yoruba Obas Forum, comprising prominent traditional rulers in the South West region, on Tuesday appealed to Nigerian youths to shun their planned hunger protest.

The Forum made the plea in a statement issued on Tuesday, two days before the protest scheduled to begin on August 1.

The Forum made the appeal in a statement jointly signed by its National President and Molokun of Atijere, Oba Samuel Olusola Adeoye; Deputy National President and Elerinmo of Erinmo, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi; and Public Relations Officer and Alayandelu of Odo Alayandelu, Oba Asunmo Aderibigbe.

The traditional rulers called on the organisers of the protest to engage in constructive dialogue with the government over their grievances rather than embarking on protest which could lead to violence.

They said: “As traditional rulers, we too understand and aware of the frustration and challenges faced by many Nigerians, but it is essential to approach these issues constructively and with dialogue

“Protest has never been a solution for nations to solve their challenges, but rather an avenue for destruction of human lives and property.

“We Yoruba Obas Forum acknowledged the role of protests in a democracy and that is why we are warning against those who might exploit these events for malicious purposes as certain groups are looking to use this protest to invite violence and crime.

“Please, do not let non-state actors disrupt already existing peace and stability of our land, please be cautioned.

“While protesting is your democratic right, please consider the broader implications on our national stability and progress.

“Dialogue, round table conference and collaboration are far more effective solutions and antidote.

“We are aware that there is hunger, insecurity and unemployment in the land, but the signals out there clearly indicate that another nationwide protest will definitely plunge this nation into more economic mess and insecurity.

“As your fathers, we earnestly appeal to you all to shelve the planned protest in the interest of our dear nation.”

The traditional rulers noted that the country could not afford another unrest considering the current state of the nation.

According to them, the present administration is relatively young and working tirelessly to improve the live of the common man in a manner that will be enduring.

They said: “We traditional rulers in the Yoruba land were deeply worried that a mass protest at this critical time will not do our dear country any good, rather, but can lead to further national disorder.

“Let us all accept dialogue with the Federal Government rather than destabilising the country with protests.”

The traditional rulers also urged President Bola Tinubu and other political office holders to urgently address the core issues of hunger and the deep disconnect between the ordinary Nigerians and the ruling class.

