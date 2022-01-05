Yoruba Nollywood actress emerges Queen Mother in Nasarawa State

Nollywood actress Tayo Sobola, aka Sotayogaga, has been preaching peace and oneness after the coronation for her new role as Queen Mother in Uke Kingdom, Nasarawa State.

Speaking at the coronation, the excited actress thanked the people of the kingdom for finding her worthy of the honour.

Sobola said: “I am super proud that as a Yoruba girl, I am here holding a staff of office in the Uke Kingdom and this is an indication that we should all preach one Nigeria and togetherness.”

“As the Queen Mother, the palace would now begin to see the impact of women in decision making amongst others.”

Sobola was crowned the new Sarauniya (Queen Mother) of Uke Kingdom Nasarawa State by the Emir of Uke Kingdom, Alhaji Abdullah Hassan, for her passion for women empowerment and enlightenment.