Yoruba Nollywood actor Tafa Oloyede is dead

Nollywood Yoruba actor, John Adewuni, popularly known as Tafa Oloyede, is dead.

The Osun State Secretary, Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria, Ademola Oyedokun, confirmed it.

Oyedokun said the late Tafa Oloyede died in Osogbo, Osun State on Tuesday.

He said: “He (Tafa Oloyede) is dead.

“I just left the mortuary.

“I will brief you later.”

Oloyede, who enjoyed fame after featuring in a movie titled: “Akanji Oniposi,” also featured in movies including Jaiyesimi, Ayanmo, Ekuro Oloja and Orogun.