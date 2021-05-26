Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams on Wednesday said prominent politicians in the South-west have now infiltrated the struggle for the actualisation of Yoruba nation.

Aare Adams, who said the struggle for actualisation of O’odua Republic is a legitimate right of all Yoruba sons and daughters, expressed concern that the struggle had been hijacked by top politicians in the South-west.

Speaking at the weekly O’odua Peoples Congress stakeholders’ meeting, held at the Oodua House in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, Iba Gani Adams pointed fingers at some prominent politicians, who he described as betrayers of the Yoruba cause for true liberation.

He gave insights into the purported disagreement between those agitating for the actualisation of O’odua Republic, saying some of the protagonists of the Oodua Republic are agents that are being paid to frustrate the liberation movement.

“It is unfortunate that some people are determined to weaken the spirit of the agitators. Unfolding events in the last few weeks have shown that some prominent politicians have hijacked the struggle for the actualisation of O’odua Repubic. It is an attempt to distract us from the true and original intention of the struggle. But I want to say it here that the struggle to seek a new nation is our legitimate right that we are determined to live and die for and we wouldn’t waiver in our beliefs and determination to liberate our race.

“But in achieving this lofty dream, I can say it authoritatively that we must be conscious of three things. First, we must show enough diplomacy. Second, we must be conscious of how we generate our information and intelligence-gathering and I will surely keep the third to myself.”

“We should be diplomatic enough while addressing issues, we should work on the way we gather our intelligence reports and we must be consistent in our quest for total freedom.

“As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, I have put in close to three decades experience in the struggle and I know what it takes to win a struggle of this nature. So for those who have been infiltrating the struggle, I will curse them for seven days and if they fail to heed the warnings, I think they would have themselves to blame.

“The whole thing is targeted at soiling my name and that of other Obas in Yorubaland, but I want to say here that nothing good will come out of their attempt to soil my name.”

Iba Adams, however, cursed those instigating crisis in Yoruba land, especially, within the rank of the Oodua Republic agitators, saying the cursing process would be done daily for seven days.

“I will continue to curse them repeatedly for seven days because they deserve nothing but the wrath of God and that of the Yoruba ancestors.”

While expressing confidence in the struggle to liberate the race, Iba Gani Adams said Yoruba race is destined to grow and be one of the leading races in the world.

He also spoke about the Nigerian

National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)’s contract awarded to his company in 2015, adding the contract with the NNPC was a formulated three-months contract.

“I didn’t request for the NNPC contract, it was a legitimate contract and purely an intervention effort to stop prolonged vandalism, pillage and bunkering of petroleum product, maintaining that those criticizing him over the NNPC contract are doing so in order to tarnish his hard-earned image and personality,

“The sort of pillaging, vandalism of our national resources had gone high until the OPC intervened. And the OPC rescued the situation. I did my thorough investigation before embarking on an agreement with the NNPC. At the end of the contract, we got only 30 per cent of the money for the job. The contract was legitimate and I stand to be corrected on what truly transpired between me and NNPC”, he said.