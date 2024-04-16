Yoruba Nation: UCH dismisses allegation of its premises as armoury

The University College Hospital, Ibadan, has denied the allegation that its premises were being used as armoury by the Yoruba Nation agitators.

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Funmi Adetuyibi, cleared the air in a statement in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that a video of how the police arrested some of the suspected agitators within the UCH premises went viral on Saturday.

The agitators had earlier on Saturday evaded the premises of the state secretariat to declare the Yoruba Nation before they were overpowered and a number of them arrested by security agencies.

Adetuyibi said it was imperative to clarify that six members of the agitators scaled the fence of the North-West Campus Area of the hospital premises.

Also Read:

According to her, the agitators encroached on the hospital’s premises from the Parliament Road of the Oyo State secretariat in an attempt to escape from the security personnel after them.

“Upon detection by our vigilant security personnel, the Chief Security Officer swiftly alerted the Yemetu Police Station, and the Yemetu Police Division promptly dispatched a detachment of personnel to arrest the situation.

“Upon the arrival of law enforcement agents, the individuals in question hastily discarded and left behind their camouflage attire, berets, and ammunition, and fled the scene.

“Apparently, two suspects were apprehended, while four escaped arrest,” she said.

The UCH PRO stressed that the hospital stands firm in its commitment to healthcare provision, research, training, and clinical services.

“We categorically distance ourselves from any insinuation that our premises were utilised for unlawful activities.

“UCH urges the public to exercise discretion and refrain from spreading baseless rumours that can tarnish the reputation of our esteemed institution.

“The management of the hospital wishes to reassure the public that operations within the hospital are running smoothly and without any interruption.

“The safety and well-being of our patients, staff, and visitors remain our top priority and are guaranteed,” Adetuyibi said.