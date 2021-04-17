The self-determination awareness rally organised by Banji, leader of Ilana Odua, has suffered a setback.

The proposed venue of the rally, Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo state capital, has been taken over by armed policemen from the state command.

A media aide of Sunday Adeyemo, Dapo Salami a youth leader popularly known as Sunday Igboho, told TheCable that the rally had been postponed.

Igboho is an ally of the 86-year-old Akintoye.

I think the rally was postponed yesterday. But I am on my way to see Igboho at home. I will get back to you on the issue,” he said.

When contacted, Publicity secretary of the New Era faction of Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), Sina Akinpelu said he was aware of the rally but not present at Mapo hall.

Akinpelu said some people who showed up for the rally turned back because of the police presence at the venue.

Akinpelu noted: “I was involved to some extent before the scheduled date. But I have been too busy with private matters so I am not at the venue now.

“I can confirm however that some people called me and said they had to abandon being part of the rally because police were seen at the venue.”