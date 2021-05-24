The umbrella body for Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, has tackled the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and other South-West All Progressives Congress leaders for opposing “separatist agitations”.

Tinubu and other APC leaders in the South-West, including Chief Bisi Akande, had at a meeting on Sunday opposed Yoruba Nation, supported one Nigeria, restructuring, ranching and open grazing ban.

But Ilana Oodua through its spokesperson, Maxwell Adeleye, in an interview described the APC leaders’ decision as unfortunate, clarifying that the group is for self-determination, not secession.

The group headed by Prof Banji Akintoye also said to the APC leaders that “history will not be kind to them” for “opposing the wish of the people”.

“People need to correct this. It is not secession. What we are fighting for is the self-determination right of our people as guaranteed by the United Nations Charter on Human rights and even the 1999 constitution.

“It is our right to fight for self-determination. Tinubu and others are entitled to their opinions. Conduct a poll and you will see that a majority of Yoruba people want their own nation.

“It is unfortunate that Chief Bisi Akande is present where the yearning and aspirations of Yoruba people will be denied. If his mentor, the late Chief Bola Ige – is alive, will Bisi Akande say the things he read out yesterday?

“If the likes of Tinubu, Baba Akande because of their ambition, Baba Akande are not careful, history will not be kind to them for standing against the yearnings and aspirations of the people. Without the people, they cannot be leaders,” he said.