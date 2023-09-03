Yoruba language added to driver’s permit test in United States

United States of America’s Maryland’s driver’s permit knowledge test and its study materials will soon be offered in nine more languages, including Yoruba, bringing the total for each to 17 languages.

Getting a learner’s permit is the first step to getting a driver’s license in the state.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration said it is expanding accessibility services as part of Governor Wes Moore’s focus on equity and access.

The new languages offered are Yoruba (West Africa), Tagalog, Amharic (Afro-Asiatic language), Arabic, Russian, Urdu, Hindi, Farsi, Portuguese and American Sign Language

Also Read:

The new language offerings were determined with US Census data.

“Improving accessibility for the driver’s knowledge test and study materials is critical to serve Maryland’s linguistically diverse population,” said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer.

The current languages offered include English, Spanish, French, Nepali, Korean, traditional Chinese and Vietnamese.

CBS News.