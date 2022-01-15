Yoruba Global Council honours Prophet Elijah Ayodele

The Yoruba Global Council, a Yoruba diaspora socio-cultural organisation, has honoured the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, and recognized him as an influential prophetic voice in Yorubaland.

The globally recognised body announced the development during the association’s meeting held on January 9, 2022.

Before the meeting started, Primate Ayodele was invited to pray for the members of the prestigious association as a leading prophetic voice in Yorubaland and beyond Nigeria.

While introducing the prophet, the spokesperson for the organization, Prof. Lere Amusan, extolled the prophetic sagacity of the popular man of God, noting that in Yorubaland, his influence can never be underestimated.

Amusan then introduced other members of the association, explaining that the reason for the meeting was to be prayed for by the man of God and to get prophetic insight into the fate of the Yorubas in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

In his reaction, Primate Ayodele returned all the glory to God almighty for raising him up to the stage he has got to in his ministry, while appreciating Yoruba Global Council for inviting him for such prophetic assignment.

The meeting had over hundred members comprising Yoruba sons and daughters in the North America, Europe Asia and Africa in attendance.

Primate Ayodele commended the stakeholders and members of the organisation for deeming it fit to put it in place to promote unity among the Yorubas in Diaspora and in Nigeria.

He prophesied: “God is taking Yoruba Global Council to a bigger place.

“It would be elevated beyond your imagination.

“The organization will become a rallying point for the Yoruba sons and daughters.

“I will always remember you in prayers.”

In his words, Prince Segun Akanni, the General Secretary of Yoruba Global Council, appreciated Primate Ayodele for making himself available despite his busy schedules to be their guest on the “YGC Platform”.

Akanni thanked Oba Joseph Adebayo, Owa Ajero of Ijero Kingdom, Ekiti State; Oba Hammed Oyelude, Olowu of Kuta; Leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae; Nigerian media; and members of YGC for their unflinching support for the group in 2021.

He said the YGC is committed to protect, preserve Yoruba cultural heritage and values as well as positioning itself as a rallying point for the Yoruba sons and daughters in Diaspora and homeland.

