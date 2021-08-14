Yoruba Global Alliance mourns Fawehinmi’s passage

Yoruba Global Alliance has expressed its sadness over the death of Mohammed, the first son of late Gani Fawehinmi which occurred early in the week.

YGA said this in a statement signed by its Director, Public Communications.

The statement read in part, “The shocking news of Mohammed Fawehinmi’s passage was a blow to all human right activists across Nigeria. In his short and impactful life, Fawehinmi, in the footsteps of his illustrious father, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, stood shoulder to shoulder with all fighters for human freedom and dignity.

“Like his dad, he lent a chastening voice against the absurdities of the Nigerian nation and had the courage to speak his mind about the rights abuses of his society.”

“He spoke against the decay and indecency of our political class and showed, with enthusiastic vigour, the need for Nigeria to be retooled for equity, justice and fairness like his iconic father, Chief Gani Fawehinmi.”

Mohammed Fawehinmi’s death is a cruel indictment on the state of our public health institution in this country. He died of respiratory seizure or asthma which in other civilised climes is a simple non-life-threatening outpatient issue that requires quick and efficient treatment. But the Nigerian state has become a graveyard where simple ailments are killing the core of his potential human capital in millions.

The Yoruba Global Alliance sends its deep condolence to the Fawehinmi’s family on the huge loss of a man with promise and burning desire to see a better society defined by libertarian spirit of equality of rights, fairness, and freedom. May his soul rest in peace.”