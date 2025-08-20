Yoruba Council Worldwide calls for peace amidst Alaafin, Ooni rift

The Yoruba Council Worldwide, an umbrella body for Yoruba indigenous people, has called for peace between two revered pillars of its heritage, the Alaafin of Oyo and the Ooni of Ife.

The call is contained in a statement issued by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Charles Adeyemi, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The group described both traditional rulers as sacred custodians of the Yoruba history, dignity, and culture.

It said YCW strongly believed that this moment demanded calm reflection and unity rather than division, which was not in the best interest of the Yoruba race.

YCW called on respected Yoruba elders, statesmen, and cultural custodians to mediate constructively and help bring about a lasting peace that honours the dignity of both royal stools.

“We appeal directly to Yoruba sons and daughters, especially the vibrant voices, to let us refrain from speaking ill of our monarchs, especially on social media.

“Instead, let us be advocates of peace, understanding, and reconciliation.

“Our words carry weight, and in times of tension, they should be used to build bridges, not walls,” it said.

According to the group, the Alaafin and Ooni represent eternal symbols of the Yoruba civilisation.

“Their strength and unity are not only crucial for cultural preservation but also for the collective dignity of the Yoruba nation before the world.

“While we await the convocation of the Yoruba Obas Conference in order to allow for a peace pact in Yoruba land, we call on both parties to embrace peace.

“YCW, under the indefatigable hardworking leadership of our Global President, Aare Oladotun Hassan, reaffirms its commitment to fostering dialogue, unity, and cultural pride among all Yoruba people,” said the group.

It, however, said that through respect, patience, and wisdom, such matters could be resolved peacefully for the benefit of generations to come.

