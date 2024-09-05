Yomi Fash-Lanso gears up for ‘Asiyanbi’, says stage plays should not die in Nigeria

Seasoned Nigerian Actor, Producer and Director, Yomi Fash-Lanso, has called on relevant stakeholders and practitioners to ensure the revival of stage plays to further boost the entertainment industry.

This was as he disclosed that he is gearing up to feature in “Asiyanbi,” a stage adaptation of the movie: “Ti Oluwa Ni Ile.”

Asiyanbi is due to premiere on October 4, 2024 at Terra Kulture in Lagos State before it is taken to other venues.

Fash-Lanso, in an exclusive interview with The Eagle Online on Wednesday, posited that stage plays, as done at the inception of theatre performances in Nigeria, should go side by side with film production.

He stated: “There should not be a death of stage performance in Nigeria.

“It should be going side by side with film production.

“Though the corporate world just stopped financing them, it is coming up and it will come up.

“The days of stage plays are coming back.”

On the stage performance, Fash-Lanso told The Eagle Online: “The industry now is quite evolving and I know that in the next five years, a new dimension would have taken place and now we are trying to shift a bit from film production to stage plays.

He added: “And the one that is coming up now is the adaptation of “Ti Oluwa ni ile’ by Baba Wande and Mainframe Production, and we have now titled it: ‘Asiyanbi.’

“Asiyanbi is coming to stage on the 4th of October, 2024 at Terra Kulture in Lagos.

“Quite interesting actors, including myself, Baba Wande himself, Aisha Lawal, Saheed Balogun, among others are featured.

“I promise you it’s going to be a great experience because stage performance is the thing too.”

Furthermore, the seasoned actor thanked movie producers, especially the grassroots ones, who he described as mainstream, for their continued support and contributions to the growth of the industry as well as that of the actors.

Fash-Lanso said: “Let me seize the opportunity to give accolades to our producers, particularly the grassroots producers.

“They are the mainstream.

“They are the holders of the industry.

“You know we are having a lot of collaborations now.

“The grassroots producers are the ones that will do films and you see it on YouTube.

“They are the holders now because they are constant.

“They are sustaining the economy, particularly of the actors, to be able to take care of themselves and their families.

“I give kudos to them because it is not easy to source for money on your own, no collaborator and it is not like you have an investor that is bringing money to you.

“It is ‘eni tere eji tere’ (In bits and pieces) like we used to call it that makes it happen and it is constant, back to back.

“It is not easy.”

Dotun Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Aroba Groove, described the production as a “wholesome entertainment experience” that promises to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling and cultural depth.

“Asiyanbi” brings to life the timeless story of: “Ti Oluwa Ni Ile,” originally written by Alhaji Kareem Adepoju, also known as Baba Wande.

The play delves into the complexities of land transactions in Nigeria, a theme that resonates with many.

The production aims to capture the essence of the original film while presenting it through the dynamic medium of theatre.

Under the direction of Ropo Ewenla, Asiyanbi features a talented cast led by the legendary Baba Wande, with performances by Yomi Fash-Lanso, Aisha Lawal, Jude Chukwuka YAW, Dele Omo Woli, Lekan Agba Inaki, and Jigan Baba Oja.

The play will tour Oyo and Osun States before taking the stage internationally in the United Kingdom, United States of America and Trinidad and Tobago.

For tickets and more information, visit: asiyanbi.com.

