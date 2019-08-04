The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency says the recent flood that wrecked havoc in parts of Yola, the state capital, has been brought under control.

The flood disaster affected parts of Yola South and Yola North Local Government Areas of the state on August 1.

Dr Mohammed Sulaiman, the Executive Secretary of the agency, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola on Sunday.

He said the agency had completed assessment of damages caused by the Thursday flood and would swing into action on Monday.

Sulaiman said that so far seven deaths had been recorded with 200 houses and shops affected, including about 20 trucks of foodstuff destroyed.

He said: “Central cementery in Jimeta area was also affected with many bodies exposed.”

He attributed the incident of flooding in the state capital to building on water ways and dumping of refuse in drainages.

The executive secretary therefore cautioned people against building in flood prone areas.