Yobo backs ‘game-changer’ Iwobi for key role

Nigeria assistant coach Joseph Yobo has backed Alex Iwobi to be a “game-changer” for his country as the Super Eagles prepare to launch their Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Iwobi is expected play a key role for his nation as they aim to win the tournament for a fourth time and former Everton defender Yobo saluted the forward’s quality, work-ethic and versatility.

Yobo was part of the last Super Eagles squad the lift the title, in 2013, and outlined influential role Iwobi has for the current national side.

The 25-year-old Everton attacker has won 50 senior caps for Nigeria and scored nine goals.

“Alex is a big, big player for us in the national team,” Yobo told evertonfc.com.

“He trains hard every day – he is our game-changer. When things are hard, he can change things for us.

“He works his socks off and, technically, he is very good.

“He has the skill and the energy to run at players and track back, he can do all that. And he has an eye for goal.

“He is very important for Nigeria and I believe he can be for Everton, too.”