Yobe State gets new Commissioner of Police

CP Garba Ahmad has assumed duty as the new Commissioner, Yobe State Police Command.

DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Abdulkarim said the Commissioner, who took over from CP Haruna Garba, assumed duty on Tuesday.

According to him, Ahmad is the 32nd Commissioner of Police since the creation of the Command.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police, a member of Course 3 intake, and rose through the ranks to become the Police Commissioner.

The Commissioner has served in different capacities and in various strategic offices in states across the country, including Borno, Ebonyi, Kaduna, FCT, Adamawa, Gombe, Enugu and Oyo.