Dr. Mairo Amshi, Yobe State Commissioner for Agriculture, on Friday said the state had procured 7,500 metric tonnes of NPK fertiliser worth over N1.41 billion for farmers during the 2020 cropping season.

Amshi stated this at a news conference in Damaturu to commemorate the 2020 World Food Day.

She said each bag of fertiliser cost the government N9,450.

However, it was sold to farmers at a subsidised rate of N5,000 per bag.

The commissioner said the state had also procured 40 units of tractors and their implements at the cost of N882 million, with each unit bought at over N22 million, within the year.

Amshi said the tractors were sold to large scale farmers at a subsidised rate of over N11 million per unit, and the amount was payable in four years.

She said as part of efforts at reducing unemployment, the state had allocated 200 hectares of land to 200 youths and the youth were provided with improved seeds and fertiliser for cultivation.

The commissioner said the ministry had sponsored the training of 20 persons in diary production centre in the state to boost diary production.

Amshi said the ministry had supported victims of insurgency in 100 communities with food, infrastructure and other relief materials, through its agencies.

She noted that over 35,000 farmers were captured for the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrowers Scheme, saying over 50,000 hectares of land was identified for wheat farming under the scheme.