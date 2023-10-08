Yobe seeks more partnership with GOCOP

The Yobe State Government has sought for more robust partnership with the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), to further boost information dissemination about the programmes and activities of the state government across the online media platforms.

The Honourable Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Hon. Abdullahi Bego, who represented Governor Mai Mala Buni at the 7th Annual Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) in Abuja on Thursday, said very little is being reported on activities in Yobe State despite the various strides by the Buni administration on good governance and democracy dividends.

“Governor Mai Mala Buni is doing a great job in all key sectors of Yobe’s economy under very tight fiscal circumstances, including in healthcare, roads construction, water supply and sanitation, electrification, education, humanitarian intervention, amongst others”

He added that, “Yobe state government is extending a hand of fellowship and partnership to the Guild to ensure that, through GOCOP as well as through other channels, the people of Yobe State and the rest of the country get to know more about what the governor is doing on behalf of the people of the state”.

READ ALSO:

Bukayo Saka ruled out of England duty

Martinelli winner propels Arsenal to special victory over Manchester City

Tinubu pledges 500,000 jobs as Ajaokuta Steel nears completion

The Honourable Commissioner described the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers as a credible and experienced association of seasoned and career journalists who have had decades of experience in the print and broadcast sectors of the media industry before they ventured into online publishing.

In their response, the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers GOCOP, expressed delight for the participation by the Yobe state government pledging their support for the development of the state under Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Other dignitaries who attended the conference include the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, Secretary General, Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU), Prof. Yakubu A. Ochefu; Special Adviser to the President (Policy Coordination), Hajia Hadiza Bala-Usman, and Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Join Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede who presided over the conference.

The Honourable Commissioner Ministry of Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Hon. Abdullahi Bego was accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Communication and Strategy, Yusuf Ali and Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Media and Public Engagement, Ibrahim Baba Saleh.