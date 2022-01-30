Yobe refutes report on sectarian violence

The Yobe Government has dismissed as “false and misleading ” report of sectarian violence in parts of the state.

Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to Gov. Mai Mala Buni, gave the clarifications in a statement in Damaturu on Sunday.

Mohammed dismissed as “fake news” social media report insinuating religious violence in parts of the state, adding that the post was the handiwork of mischief makers and enemies of the state.

He said, “the attention of Yobe Government has been drawn to fake, absolutely false and misleading post in the social media purportedly claiming that Yobe is boiling.

“The post mischievously claimed – Yobe state in Nigeria is boiling now. Churches are being burnt, many Christians killed. Please pray even if it is 5-minutes and forward to other people of Faith for intercession.”

Mamman said the deceitful article was deliberately circulated to fan embers of hatred and crisis among Nigerians of different faiths.

“The mendacious post is over five years old. As a practicing journalist, l had then received several calls from colleagues residing outside Yobe, seeking for details and clarifications.

“I wish to make it abundantly clear, just as the police authorities in the state had earlier done, that Yobe by the special grace of God is calm and peaceful.

“It is disheartening that mischief makers and doom seekers have continued to share this fake and misleading post intended to cause disharmony,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the general public to disregard the mischievous post, saying Yobe is peaceful.