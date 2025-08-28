Yobe provides shelters, medical care for flood victims

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA) says it is working tirelessly with the Local Emergency Management Committee and humanitarian partners to ensure the safe and dignified relocation and recovery of families affected by the recent flooding in Garin Kolo.

This is as the YOSEMA also revealed that it has taken swift action to support affected families, providing 32 temporary shelters, medical care, and essential supplies to ensure their safety and dignity.

In a statement on Thursday, the agency stated, “32 fully erected temporary shelters have been completed to provide safe accommodation for displaced families, 10 emergency latrines have been constructed, and essential non-food items (NFIs) such as mats, mosquito nets, blankets, and buckets have been distributed to affected families, and medical teams have attended to 35 patients, with 22 discharged, 3 pregnant women receiving care, and 1 elderly person receiving special attention.

“A water reservoir is in place, and borehole drilling is scheduled to commence soon to provide a sustainable source of clean water. A temporary security post and clinic desk have been established to ensure the safety and health of affected families.”

In a show of solidarity and support, the Emir of Tikau, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn-Grema, visited the relocation site to sympathise with victims and encourage resilience.

Meanwhile, YOSEMA convened an emergency coordination meeting with humanitarian partners, and more organisations have signaled readiness to complement government efforts.

The statement revealed that Governor Mai Mala Buni has assured that “No one will be left behind in these trying moments,” applauding the strength and resilience of the Garin Kolo community as they begin a new chapter.”

YOSEMA urged the public to remain alert to early warning signals and advised those residing in high-risk areas to relocate while it is still safe.

“The relocation effort is a testament to the power of collaboration and solidarity in times of crisis.

“YOSEMA and its partners remain committed to providing support and relief to affected families and promoting long-term resilience”, the statement concluded.

