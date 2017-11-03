Yobe launches campaign against measles

UNICEF says 23,893 cases of measles have been recorded in Yobe between January and June, this year.

Samuel Sesay, the UNICEF Consultant in the state, made this known on Friday at a workshop for Measles Vaccination Campaign in Damaturu.

He attributed the high figure to security challenges and poor attitude of parents to present their wards for vaccination.

Sesay said: “We have observed non-compliance by parents and lack of trust in the vaccination exercise by parents and guardians.’’

According to him, the new exercise will be conducted in two phases starting with eight local government areas of Bade, Bursari, Damaturu, Karasuwa, Machina, Nangere, Potiskum and Yunusari.

He said: “The second phase will cover Fika, Fune, Geidam, Gujba, Gulani, Jakusko, Nguru and Tarmuwa Local Government Areas.’’

Sesay said that the exercise would be conducted in designated health centres, palaces of traditional rulers and schools.

He said that the Yobe Primary Health Care Management Board would partner the military to extend the coverage to remote areas.

The consultant called for partnership with the media to educate the populace and eradicate misinformation about measles vaccination to ensure the success of the exercise.