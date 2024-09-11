Yobe issues fresh flood alert to nine LGAs

The Yobe State Government has issued a fresh flood alert to nine Local Government Areas of the state due to the impending release of water from Dadinkowa and Lagdo dams.

The affected LGAs are Nguru, Bade, Karasuwa, Jakusko, Yusufari, Geidam, Tarmuwa, Bursari, Machina, Gujba, and Fune.

Dr/ Mohammed Goje, Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, gave the warning in a statement in Damaturu on Tuesday.

He noted that the release of water from the two dams would add to the predicaments of residents of the areas, who were already affected by recent flood triggered by days of torrential rain.

Goje said: “Yobe has experienced significant flooding between April 15 and September 9 2024, causing widespread devastation across several local government areas.

“This advisory serves as an early warning alert for further flooding due likely impending discharge of water from Dadinkowa dam, Hadeja-Jama’are River, River Kamodugu, and Lagdo dam in Cameroon.”

The Executive Secretary advised residents of the areas to take precautionary measures, including moving to higher grounds to save their lives and property.

Goje advised: “Stay informed by regularly listening to updates from traditional leaders, local government authorities and the state emergency management agency.

“Keep emergency contact details handy for quick access to response services.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that over 19,000 households across 432 communities have so far been hit by flood in the state.

