Yobe Governor, Alhaji Maimala Buni, on Wednesday supported the proposed Federal Government Ruga policy, saying it would provide sustainable solution to the recurring conflicts between farmers and herders in Nigeria.

The governor backed the initiative when the state branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit in Damaturu.

He said: “Yobe state supports the proposed Ruga policy and will do everything to ensure its success in the state.”

According to the governor, the policy will provide security and facilities like schools and clinics to improve the lives of the people.

Earlier, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, MACBAN National Secretary who led the delegation, commended Governor Buni for the spirit of justice and fairness accorded Fulani community in the state.

Baba said the Fulani community has been living peacefully with other communities in the state.

He said: “We have no cases of cattle rustling here in Yobe; we appeal to your Excellency to consider the migratory Fulani community in your declaration of state of emergency on the education.”

The MACABAN secretary also appealed to the state government to assist Fulani herders who lost their cattle to insurgency.