Yobe government set to host President Buhari

Yobe Government said its arrangements to host President Muhammadu Buhari Monday have been perfected.

Alhaji Muhammed Lamin, the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, made this known in a statement Saturday in Damaturu.

“We are fully prepared to receive our president on a one-day working visit to our dear state,” he said.

He said the president was expected to commission various projects executed by the present administration of Gov. Mai Mala Buni.

He said the projects were “in the areas of security, commerce, health, transport and education among other sectors of human endeavours”.

Lamin called on members of the public to come out en masse to give president a rousing welcome being the state and home of hospitality.

e also enjoined the residents to conduct themselves in orderly manner and give the security agencies maximum support and cooperation.