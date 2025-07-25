Yobe government bans ‘marker day’ celebrations in schools

The Yobe State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has banned “marker day” celebrations at public and private schools across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that marker day celebrations involve a trending chaotic and disruptive behaviour amongst students on school premises.

This was contained in a statement by Dr. Bukar Aji, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, in Damaturu on Thursday.

“Disruptive activities, public display of lawlessness, disrespect for societal values, and acts of moral degradation, have no place within the educational environment we strive to uphold,” he said.

Aji warned the general public against the organisation, promotion, and participation in the so-called celebrations in both public and private schools across the state.

“This decision is informed by the increasing level of indiscipline and unruly behaviour, erosion of moral and cultural values, and security concerns that contradict the core principles of education, discipline, and responsible citizenship,” he said.

The permanent secretary directed all principals to ensure strict compliance with the ban, saying any principal found wanting would be sanctioned.

