Yobe gifts families of 34 persons killed by gunmen N30m

The Yobe State Government on Tuesday announced the donation of N30 million to the families of the victims of insurgent attack in Mafa, Tarmuwa Local Government Area.

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked Mafa on Sunday, killing 34 residents, burnt shops and houses in the village.

Alhaji Idi Gubana, the state Deputy Governor, made the announcement when he led a delegation to Babangida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa, for the funeral of the 34 slain persons.

He condoled with the Emir of Jajere, Alhaji Mai Buba Mashio, and the people of the area over the dastardly act.

Gubana directed the State Emergency Management Agency to provide shelter and food items to the displaced persons who lost all their belongings as a result of the attack.

He stated that Governor Mai Mala Buni, who was utterly devastated by the killings, had visited the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, over sustainable security in Mafa.

Also Read:

The deputy governor noted that deployment of sufficient troops in Mafa, located at the border of Borno and Yobe States, would prevent future attacks in the trade hub.

Gubana prayed to Allah to repose the souls of the deceased and grant their immediate families the fortitude to bear the loss.

Commenting on the attack, retired Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam, Buni’s Special Adviser on Security Matters, debunked claims that more than 34 people died in the attack.

Abdulsalam said: “The figure is 34 people that were found dead, while five persons sustained injuries.

“Four are in critical conditions, while the other sustained a minor injury and he is in stable condition.

“Any information apart from this is just a rumour.

“Nobody went to Mafa yesterday other than the troops, who brought these bodies.

“The insurgents are not confronting the military.

“They are confronting innocent civilians who are soft targets.”

Post Views: 3