Yobe APC adopts consensus in LG Congress

The All Progressives Congress in Yobe State has said stakeholders of the party resolved to adopt consensus during its local government congress on Saturday .

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idi Gubana, stated this in a statement by his Press Secretary, Alhaji Hussaini Mai-Sule.

Gubana said the decision to adopt consensus was reached at the stakeholders’ meeting presided over by him in Damaturu.

He commanded the stakeholders for their sense of maturity and selflessness in the interest of the party.

The deputy governor noted that the congresses would give the party a strong foundation to consolidate on its successes in the state and the country at large.

He commended the APC National Caretaker Committee, led by Governor Mai Mala Buni, for accepting consensus arrangement, which was instrumental to the peaceful conduct of the recent ward congresses of the party.

According to Gubana, the meeting was attended by Alhaji Ajmed Mirwa, Speaker, Yobe State House of Assembly; Alhaji Adamu Abdu, state APC Chairman; Alhaji Mohammad Nura, Head of the State Civil Service; 17 local council chairmen; and party elders among others.

