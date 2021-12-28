Yobe alerts residents on detonation of unexploded explosives

The Yobe government has alerted residents of a planned detonation of unexploded explosive ordinances by Sector 2 Operation HADIN KAI Headquarters of the Nigerian Army in Damaturu.

This is contained in a statement by retired Brig.-Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam, the Special Adviser to Gov. Mai-Mala Buni on Security Affairs in Damaturu on Tuesday.

Abdulsalam said that the detonation of explosives would take place near the state university, Damaturu on Gujba Road and on Maiduguri Road.

“The public is hereby notified that they are controlled explosions and should not panic.

“People are further advised to go about their normal businesses as there is no cause for alarm.

“The press is by this announcement advised to take note that it is not an adversary explosion, please,” he said.