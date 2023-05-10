Yinka Odumakin’s mother dies at 93

Madam Alice Odumakin, the mother of the late National Publicity Secretary of the pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, has died at the age of 93.

According to a short statement titled: ‘Odumakin: Heavens gain a third angel,’ a copy of which was made available to newsmen by Yinka’s wife, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, the matriarch died on Wednesday morning in Ikorodu, Lagos around 10.15 a.m.

She revealed that Yinka’s mother never recovered from the death of her son and husband till she gave up the ghost.

Okei-Odumakin, however, said the family would soon make available further information on the passing of the matriarch.

It would be recalled that Yinka Odumakin died in early April 2021 of Covid-19 related ailments.