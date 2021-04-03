Jimi Agbaje, former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos State in the 2015 and 2019 general elections, said Nigeria has lost a towering patriot in Yinka Odumakin, who died on Saturday.

The late Odumakin, who until his death was the National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) COVID-19 Isolation Centre.

In his tribute, Agbaje said: “Nigeria lost a towering patriot in Yinka Odumakin. May his Lion’s soul Rest In Peace. Amen.”