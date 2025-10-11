Yilwatda’s rise and the temptation to overreach on the Plateau, by Imman Onye

The burial of the mother of Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), turned into a national carnival of politics and power. Dignitaries poured into Plateau State — governors, ministers, senators, party stalwarts, and community leaders — all paying homage not just to the memory of a matriarch, but to the man whose meteoric rise has captured Nigeria’s attention.

In a political culture where elevation often follows a slow, patient climb, Nentawe’s journey stands out as exceptional. In just five short years, he has moved from civil servant at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to governorship candidate, federal minister, and now national chairman of the ruling party. Few in Nigeria’s recent political history have achieved such a steep and strategic climb through the ranks in so little time.

That story of ascendancy, however, comes with new temptations. Chief among them is the lure to translate national influence into local dominance, particularly in his home state of Plateau, where politics is deeply emotional and community-driven. For many observers, the grand display at his mother’s burial may have sent subtle signals of a new power assertion — a sense that the APC chairman may be itching to reshape Plateau’s political calculus in his image.

Yet, that ambition could be both misread and miscalculated. The Plateau political terrain is not easily tilted by titles or national visibility. It is guided by sentiment, solidarity, and spiritual undertones — a community that prizes trust above theatrics and identity above ambition.

On the Plateau today, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stands as a formidable force. His leadership style, blending grassroots outreach with infrastructural focus and unifying rhetoric, has struck a chord with Plateau citizens. His mantra, “The Land is Green, the Time is Now,” has evolved from campaign slogan to a movement of collective renewal. Across Jos, Langtang, Barkin Ladi, Pankshin, and beyond, chants of “Green Plateau” now echo through civic and cultural gatherings — a sign of enduring popularity.

It would, therefore, be politically risky for Nentawe to frame his new role as a mandate to dethrone or delegitimize the PDP governor. As national chairman, his duty transcends parochial turf wars. He must now be the symbol of national cohesion, a bridge-builder who manages egos and disputes across 36 states, not a regional warlord.

Indeed, history is replete with lessons. Many who soared too high, too fast, have stumbled when they mistook celebration for coronation. Nentawe’s story is inspiring — a technocrat-turned-politician whose sharp intellect and administrative acumen propelled him to national prominence. Yet, true greatness lies not just in ascent, but in the discipline to govern oneself when power beckons.

His mother’s burial should mark not the beginning of a new conquest, but a moment of reflection — a chance to consolidate goodwill, deepen empathy, and extend olive branches across political divides. By allowing Governor Mutfwang space to govern, Nentawe would not only strengthen democratic maturity on the Plateau but also demonstrate that statesmanship rises above rivalry.

At this juncture, what the APC chairman needs most is not a battlefield but a blueprint — one that stabilizes the party nationally, reconciles factions, and rebuilds trust with Nigerians weary of political infighting.

Power, as elders say, is sweetest when it is restrained. Nentawe’s legacy will not be defined by how many opponents he silences, but by how wisely he uses influence to heal, not hurt.

In Plateau’s hills and valleys, the people are watching. History, too, is taking notes.