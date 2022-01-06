Yet-to-be-identified persons attack Rivers Police Division, free suspects

Some yet-to-be-identified persons have broken into a cell of the Okrika Police Division in Okirika, Rivers State, freeing all suspects in detention.

The development was confirmed on Wednesday by the acting Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko.

According to available information, the attack was carried out at about 2am on Tuesday.

Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident, adding that the State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, has ordered his Deputy, Patrick Longe, to investigate the matter

She said as part of the investigation, the officers on duty had been arrested and detained.