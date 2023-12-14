The political crisis in Rivers State is taking a new twist as the Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke, resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet.
This came after three of his counterparts also resigned their appointments from Fubara’s government.
Woke was Chief of Staff under former Governor Nyesom Wike.
On assumption of office, Fubara appointed Woke as his Commissioner for Special Duties.
Woke confirmed his resignation in a telephone interview on Thursday evening.
Also Read:
- 2024 Budget: Lawan vows increased funding for DSA
- Edo 2024: ‘Edo Okpa Ma Khin’ spirit rekindled as Agba launches campaign
- Yet another Rivers State Commissioner resigns
- New NCDMB Executive Secretary tasks staff on assumption of duties
- Breaking: Two more Commissioners resign in Rivers
“Yes, I have resigned as the Commissioner for Special Duties today,” he said.
When asked if there was any reason for his resignation, he said: “When you get the soft copy of my letter of resignation, you will get the reason.