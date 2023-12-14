Yet another Rivers State Commissioner resigns

The political crisis in Rivers State is taking a new twist as the Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke, resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet.

This came after three of his counterparts also resigned their appointments from Fubara’s government.

Woke was Chief of Staff under former Governor Nyesom Wike.

On assumption of office, Fubara appointed Woke as his Commissioner for Special Duties.

Woke confirmed his resignation in a telephone interview on Thursday evening.

“Yes, I have resigned as the Commissioner for Special Duties today,” he said.

When asked if there was any reason for his resignation, he said: “When you get the soft copy of my letter of resignation, you will get the reason.