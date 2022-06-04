Yerima: There was no agreement to hand over Presidency to Tinubu after Buhari

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmad Sani Yerima, has said that there is no agreement between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ahmed Tinubu to field him for the Presidency after the rule of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yerima, who is also a presidential candidate in the ruling APC, made the announcement on Trust TV, Daily Politics, on Friday night.

Tinubu, while addressing party delegates in Ogun State on Thursday, said it was time for him to become Nigeria’s next president.

The former Lagos State Governor also said he expressed support for Buhari in his previous presidential bid and nominated Osinbajo for the post of Vice President, who is also currently running for the presidency after completing his second term as vice president.

Tinubu party, ACN merged with other parties in February 2013, with CPC and ANPP – and part of APGA to form the party, the APC and Buhari from the CPC ran for office.

It is believed that there is an agreement between ACN that it will field the next presidential candidate after Buhari’s rule.

However, Yerima said there were no records of such an agreement with the party.

“There is no consensus on who is the leader of the party. First we have Chief Bisi Akande, and later, we have John Oyegun, and today we have Senator Abdullahi Adamu, we had [Mai Mala] Buni in the running and so on.

“So, did Chief Bisi Akande meet with other people? Any decision taken outside the party system is not approved. The party has a National Working Committee, the party has what we call the NEC and there is a general decision-making body i.e. the National Caucus.

“Any decision that is not made in the party system is not a decision,” he said. You cannot understand the person and say ‘it will happen. If the party wants to make a decision, it is either the National Working Committee or the Convention.

“Once the agreement is in place, it cannot be changed. But decisions can be made on a case-by-case basis. Even with this understanding, the situation today may be different from what it was when that understanding was achieved. ”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set June 6 as the date for its convention in Abuja to elect its presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.