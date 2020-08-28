Globacom, sponsor of CNN International’s African Voices Changemakers, says Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, and two other highly talented youths who are making waves on the African continent will be the guests on this weekend’s edition of the programme.

According to a vignette of the edition released by the telecommunications company in Lagos on Friday, the other two guests are South Africa’s pop star, Amanda Benedicta Antony, widely known as Amanda Black, and Tanzanian singer, Bernard Michael Paul Mnyang’anga, who goes by his stage name Ben Pol.

Thirty-one-year-old Alade began her music career after she won the Peak Talent Show in 2009.

She followed the success with the release of a hit single entitled “Johnny” in 2014 and has won several awards since then.

These include the All Africa Music Awards for Best Female Artiste in Western Africa in 2015 and 2018; MTV Awards in 2015; 2016 Nigeria Entertainment Award in 2015; and Headies Awards, which she won four times.

Amanda Black came to prominence in 2016 with the release of her hit single: “Amazulu.”

The song fetched her nominations in five categories each at the 16th edition of the Metro FM Music Awards and 2017 South African Music Awards.

She also got nominated for Viewers Choice, Best International Act at the 2017 edition of the Black Entertainment Television Awards.

Ben Pol, who is the third guest, had a single: “Ningefanyaje,” which featured Kenyan artiste Avril and ranked number 1 on Soundcity TV, Top 10 East and Africa Rox Countdown.

The 30-year-old Ben Pol participated in Coke Studio Africa S3 in 2015 alongside 25 top artists including Yemi Alade, Sauti Sol and Flavour.

He won Best R&B Song for 2011 and 2012, Best Songwriter, 2013, in the Tanzania Music Awards and Best Male Vocalist of the Year in the Under 30 Youth Awards 2013.

Globacom urged viewers to watch the interesting episode on CNN on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 5:30pm.

It will also be shown at 4:30am, 7:30am, 12:30pm and 6:30pm on Sunday and on Monday at 5:30am.